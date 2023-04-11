A 53-acre wooded lot in Garner will soon be the home of a brand new health initiative.

WakeMed to build 2 new hospitals in Garner, including one to focus on meeting mental health needs

WakeMed announced it planned to build a "whole-person health campus" near the intersection of White Oak Road and Timber Drive East.

The new health care facility will focus on medical and mental health needs and plans to feature a 45-bed acute care hospital as well as a 150-bed mental health hospital.

"By building our mental health and well-being hospital and our acute care hospital on the same campus, we further our mission of whole-person health care - addressing our community's medical needs, mental health needs, and even our patients' personal challenges that present barriers to achieving optimal health and wellness," says Donald Gintzig, WakeMed president & CEO.

The facility will also be the anchor of a new 220-acre mixed-use district.

WakeMed expects construction for the mental health hospital to begin first in 2024, with the facilities opening in fall 2026. Other phases of the construction will begin as soon as possible.

"The Town of Garner is very pleased with WakeMed's announcement to build a Whole-Person Health Campus at a prime location in our Town," Garner Mayor Ken Marshburn said. "This proposed 150-bed mental hospital, along with a 45-bed acute care hospital to be located on the same site, will provide Garner and surrounding counties with easier access and enhanced medical care that will be a huge benefit to our growing area."