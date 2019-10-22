Personal Finance

Churches help forgive more than $5 million in medical debt for nearly 6,000 families

CHICAGO -- More than $5 million in medical debt has been wiped out for nearly 6,000 families on Chicago's South Side.

New York-based nonprofit RIP Medical Debt Relief worked with local churches to forgive the debt.

One of the churches that pitched in was Trinity United Church of Christ on W 95th Street. They raised $38,000 to buy all that debt at pennies on the dollar.

The medical debt of each of the 5,888 families averaged just over $900.

Church leaders announced the gift during a press conference on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagomedicalchurchdebt
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Line of storms could bring severe weather to NC
Florida veterinarian, wife killed in Raleigh plane crash
Shakeup could change rules for how often truck drivers take breaks
Dixie Classic Fair changing name to Carolina Classic Fair
NC teens reach out to help bullied freshman
All clear given after Durham apartment carbon monoxide scare
Nearly 200 people honor memory of Holly Springs teen at vigil
Show More
New self-help packet helps NC couples get divorced without attorney
2 men arrested at Starbucks seek to turn an injustice into good
Durham's 'can opener' bridge to be raised this week
Cary man pleads for return of stolen truck containing father's ashes
Severe storms could bring damaging winds on Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News