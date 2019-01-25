If you ate at Arby's and were impacted by the alleged data breach, you could have money coming your way.
A settlement has been proposed in a class action lawsuit that claimed Arby's both failed to secure their system and notify impacted consumers in a timely fashion about the alleged data breach, which potentially exposed them to identity theft and fraud.
Customers can participate in the settlement if they made a debit or credit card purchase at certain Arby's restaurants between Oct. 8, 2016, and Jan. 12, 2017.
Eligible customers can get up to $5,000 in reimbursements for expenses related to the breach as well as reimbursement for time spent dealing with the matter.
Those impacted can also get free identity theft protection.
Proof of purchase and receipts for expenses are required to file a claim.
The proposed settlement only covers consumers in North Carolina along with Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
Five stores in Durham, two in Raleigh, and two in Fayetteville were affected by the breach.
A complete list of stores impacted by the alleged breach can be found online.
Claim can also be made online.
Arby's is still denying the claims.
The plaintiffs said the settlement does not establish who is correct and is not an admission of fault, but rather is a compromise to end the lawsuit.
