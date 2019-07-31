Personal Finance

Federal Reserve announces first rate cut since 2008, as U.S. economy shows signs of slowing

DURHAM, N.C. -- The Federal Reserve is cutting its key interest rate for the first time in a decade to try to counter threats ranging from uncertainties caused by President Donald Trump's trade wars to chronically low inflation and a dim global outlook.

The central bank cut its benchmark rate - which affects many loans for households and businesses - by a quarter-point to a range of 2% to 2.25%. It's the first rate cut since December 2008 during the depths of the Great Recession, when the Fed slashed its rate to a record low near zero and kept it there until 2015.

The economy is far healthier now despite risks to what's become the longest expansion on record.

The Fed repeats a pledge to "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion," wording that markets have seen as a signal for possible future rate cuts.

Duke University professor Sarah Bloom Raskin, who is a former Treasury official and governor of Federal Reserve Board, answered some questions ahead of the announcement about what the Federal Reserve is doing and why:

-Do you think the Feds will lower interest rates this time? If so, why?

The Fed is signaling that it is going to lower interest rates. It believes that it needs to do this in order to cushion the impact of trade tensions and weaker global demand.

-How could a lower rate impact homeowners and future home buyers?

If the Fed lowers the federal funds rate, other borrowing rates may also fall. This could include the mortgage rates that home buyers confront when they need to finance a home purchase. Obviously, the larger the drop in the federal funds rate, the larger could be the drop in mortgage rates. Depending on how long those interest rates persist, and whether people predict that rates will stay low, will determine the effect on future home buyers. Mortgage rates are one factor that determine whether people want to buy homes, so you are right that lower mortgage rates could determine the pace of home buying.

-Does this speculation of the Feds cutting rates mean the economy is slowing?

Gloria, you are right that generally speaking, the Fed cuts rates if it believes that the economy is slowing. In this case, the Fed is afraid that the economy might be slowing, and is saying that it wants to take a preemptive cut to see if it can cushion any blow that could come from a slowdown.

-How would this impact the Triangle?

I'm not sure I know how this might affect the Triangle! It's a great question, but my guess is that the rate cut may not be sufficiently big enough to do much. But perhaps there are some big projects in the wings that are very interest rate dependent. If so, maybe today's likely announcement will provide some kind of boost.

(The responses have been edited for grammar)
