Free gas giveaway happening Monday and Tuesday

A Raleigh-Durham gas station will be giving away free tanks of gas Monday and Tuesday.Shell will give the first 100 people at select locations up to $40 of free fuel.The promotion is a celebration of the Raleigh-Durham community.The first giveaway takes place from 10-11 a.m. at the Shell located at 1305 US 70 Hwy W. in Garner.The second giveaway will take place Tuesday, but Shell has not announced a time or location for that giveaway yet.Even if you aren't one of the first 100 people at the select locations, Shell said it plans to give away free bags, Fuel Rewards Cards, and Shell Gift Cards.