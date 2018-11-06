PERSONAL FINANCE

AAA Carolinas: Gas prices headed downward in Carolinas, nationally

EMBED </>More Videos

Sick of high prices at the pump? Well, those prices should keep coming down. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

By
NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
The pain at the gas pump is lessening.

We're paying five cents a gallon less than a week ago, and 12 cents less than a month ago.

AAA Carolinas said prices are, in fact, the lowest they've been since April.

North Carolinians are seeing an average price of $2.62 at the pumps.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Nationally, the number is $2.76, the cheapest in six months.

The auto club said the price drop comes at a time many analysts previously thought we would likely see pump price increases due to the White House's reimposition of sanctions on Iran.

In May, however, when the decision was announced (to take effect in November), the market reacted quickly with crude oil prices spiking over the summer.

"With the market anticipating and thus reacting to the impending Iran sanctions throughout the summer months," said AAA Carolinas spokesperson Tiffany Wright, "motorists likely have seen the worst in terms of retail prices for the year. If the crude oil market remains steady, gas prices are likely to continue to fall in the near future."

More than 700 price gouging complaints filed in NC
The North Carolina Attorney General's Office is looking into hundreds of price gouging complaints filed before, during and after Hurricane Florence. The price gouging law is still in effect, and many of those complaints filed involved alleged price gouging.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemoneygas pricestravelnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Sales tax now required on all online sales in North Carolina
Free gas giveaway happening Monday and Tuesday
Powerball Results: 2 winning tickets sold for $750 million jackpot
Gift card scam uses bosses' email addresses when phishing
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Bojangles' to be sold in 2019
Amber Alert: Tip line set up for abducted Lumberton 13-year-old
NC Voting 2018: Midterm Elections Guide
2M North Carolinians have already voted in midterm elections
NC Voting 2018: Get to know the candidates seeking your vote
Election Day 2018: Report problems at the polls
NC election to watch: George Holding vs. Linda Coleman
Teen shot while praying inside Texas home
Show More
Hundreds sick after eating at NC church barbecue
$10 Hamilton tickets available via lottery
What you need to know: Constitutional amendments on NC ballots
Residents cope as repair work continues on Orange Co. water main break
Facebook removes 'compromised' accounts hours before midterm election
More News