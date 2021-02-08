Personal Finance

With 4 days until tax season, IRS issues warning about 'ghost tax return preparers'

By Samantha Chatman
CHICAGO -- With just four days left until the start of the tax season, the IRS is warning people to stay away from "ghost tax preparers."

According to the IRS, a ghost tax preparer is someone who prepares your taxes, but doesn't sign or put their information on your form. This makes them virtually invisible and untraceable.

By law, anyone who is paid to prepare federal tax returns must sign and include their preparer tax identification number.

So what's the big deal if they don't include their information? The IRS says that paid preparer may be looking to make a quick buck by promising you a big refund or charging fees based on the size of the refund...

Unscrupulous tax return preparers may also:

-Require payment in cash only and not provide a receipt.

-Invent income to qualify their clients for tax credits.
-Claim fake deductions to boost the size of the refund.
-Direct refunds into their bank account, not the taxpayer's account.

The IRS urges taxpayers to choose a tax return preparer wisely. For tips on finding the right person and what questions you should ask, visit IRS.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeirstaxesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 3 new testing sites open in Raleigh
These winter activities are the highest risk for getting COVID-19
Ryan Smith becomes first NCCU Eagle to win Super Bowl
Texas man wins $3.4M bet on Super Bowl LV
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
Some UNC-CH classes could go virtual after crowd floods Franklin St.
First 3D printed house for sale in New York
Show More
Why this principal is driving a school bus
Search continues for body in abandoned rock quarry
Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl
60% of NC believe Trump to be 'somewhat responsible' for US Capitol riot
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
More TOP STORIES News