Personal Finance

Wake County man wins lottery after promising his wife he would

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man's optimistic prediction actually came true when he won a lottery jackpot.

"I always told her I was going to win the Cash 5," William Lassiter said.

Amazingly, on Sept. 12, that's exactly what happened. Lassiter matched all five of his Cash 5 numbers winning the $139,042 jackpot and taking home $98,373 after taxes.

"When I saw the numbers that were drawn, I told (my wife), 'Those look like the numbers that I had!'" Lassiter said. "And she said, 'What?' So, I got my tickets and sure enough, they were an exact match. She said, 'Wow! You always said you were going to win.'"

RELATED: An easy way to increase your odds of hitting it big on scratch-off lottery tickets

Lassiter spent just $1 and got random numbers from Webb's Mini Mart on Poole Drive in Garner.

Two days later he was at lottery headquarters in Raleigh claiming his prize!

Lassiter said he plans to put most of his winnings into savings, but he may use a portion of it to do some remodeling around his house.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financewake countygarnereducationjackpotlottery
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Hillside High closes due to probable COVID-19 case
Business owners weigh pros and cons of Phase 3 announcement
Teen girl in 'serious condition' following stabbing in Raleigh
Bars, movie theaters can open with restrictions, Cooper announces
Reparations could be coming to Black Americans in California
Goldsboro ghost tours evoke spirit of Halloween
Weather: A nice start to October
Show More
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend mourning loss of child to miscarriage
Roach infestation has advocates demanding Durham public housing action
'Seriously injured' shooting victim walks into Raleigh WakeMed
American, United Airlines furlough thousands
Undecided NC voters chime in on 1st presidential debate
More TOP STORIES News