PERSONAL FINANCE

Some Wake County teachers required to payback accidental bonus

More than 120 Wake County teachers mistakenly received bonuses in their January paychecks and now the district is requiring them to pay it back. (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
More than 120 Wake County teachers mistakenly received bonuses in their January paychecks and now the district is requiring them to pay it back.

On Thursday, Wake County officials told ABC11 that they send out an email to employees stating that 124 teachers were "mistakenly paid" extra because of a clerical error.

The money for elementary and middle school teachers averaged $3,000, and high school teachers received a range of cash from $25 to $3,500.

According to North Carolina law, the teachers are required to give the money back.

School officials said the district will work with teachers on a repayment plan if necessary.
