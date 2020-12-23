Fire at Fayetteville apartment complex displaces more than 30

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An apartment complex fire has displaced multiple families from their home just days before Christmas in Fayetteville.

The fire at Stewarts Creek Apartments on Willowbrook Drive happened Wednesday morning around 12:45.

According to the Red Cross, the fire affected 37 people consisting of 13 families from 10 apartment units. There are no apparent injuries.

Red Cross workers are currently helping the families that were displaced. The cause of the fire is yet not known.
