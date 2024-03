Fire captain in Davidson County dies from burn injuries

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire captain in Davidson County died on Friday from burn injuries.

Captain Ronnie Metcalf with the Lexington Fire Department was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, according to the City of Lexington.

Metcalf got seriously injured when fighting a house fire on Tuesday morning on West 5th Street.

His cause of death was reported as burn wounds on 60 percent of his body.