Rolesville Fire Chief Rodney Privette dies at 67

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Rolesville Rural Fire Department, Wake County and The Town of Rolesville are mourning the loss of Rolesville Fire Chief Rodney Privette, who died Wednesday morning in his home.

Privette, 67, was well known and admired in his community. He served as fire chief since 1992 and volunteered with the department since 1975. In addition to his commitment to fire services, he also ran the family business, Privette Insurance Agency, and served on the boards of directors of Wake Electric and Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rolesville Rural Fire Department, Rolesville residents and the entire fire services community," said Darrell Alford, director of Wake County Fire Services. "Chief Privette was a beloved member of our fire services family, and he will be greatly missed."

Officials have not stated a cause of death at this time.

Funeral arrangements for Chief Privette have not yet been released.