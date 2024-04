Florida police rescue amputee trapped in burning home, bodycam video shows

Florida police rescued an amputee from a Cape Coral fire that may have been caused by an oxygen tank explosion, bodycam video shows.

Florida police rescued an amputee from a Cape Coral fire that may have been caused by an oxygen tank explosion, bodycam video shows.

Florida police rescued an amputee from a Cape Coral fire that may have been caused by an oxygen tank explosion, bodycam video shows.

Florida police rescued an amputee from a Cape Coral fire that may have been caused by an oxygen tank explosion, bodycam video shows.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Police bodycam video shows the quick actions of officers trying to rescue a man trapped by fire.

Police in Cape Coral, Florida answered the call before the fire department got there.

A woman inside escaped but her husband, who is an amputee, was trapped behind a broken garage door.

The officer was able to pull him to safety.

The fire may have been caused by an oxygen tank explosion.