Lightning strikes Rolesville home causing early morning fire

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family in the Granite Falls Community of Rolesville is asking for prayers on social media after lightning struck their house causing a fire.The lightning struck the side of the home into the attic of the house early Thursday morning. Fire officials arrived at the scene and were able to contain the fire in about 40 minutes.The family of three inside the home at the time and were able to get out safely.