Fire broke out at shopping center off Creedmoor Road in Raleigh

Firefighters appear to focus on Pro Cleaners, a dry cleaning business located in the shopping center.

Firefighters appear to focus on Pro Cleaners, a dry cleaning business located in the shopping center.

Firefighters appear to focus on Pro Cleaners, a dry cleaning business located in the shopping center.

Firefighters appear to focus on Pro Cleaners, a dry cleaning business located in the shopping center.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out at a shopping center in Raleigh.

The shopping center is off Creedmoor Road at the corner of Strickland Drive.

The fire is out.

Firefighters appear to focus on Pro Cleaners, a dry cleaning business located in the shopping center.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

ABC11 will keep you updated as we learn more.