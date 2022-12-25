Large fire breaks out at manufacturing building in Moore County

ROBBINS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple fire departments responded to a large fire at manufacturing building in Robbins Saturday morning.

According to Sandhills Sentinel, Holmes Building Systems on Plank Road caught fire at around 11:30 a.m. Firefighters from Moore County, Chatham County, Montgomery County, Lee County, and Randolph County were at the scene of the fire.

Holmes Building Systems is a mobile home manufacturing facility.

The Sentinel says the main building, which holds mobile homes at different stages of their assembly, is the one that caught on fire, and at least one double-wide mobile home sitting near the burning building also caught fire.

The building was closed at the time of the fire, and there were no reported injuries.

A cause to the fire has not yet been determined.