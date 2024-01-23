Fire truck spins out of control on icy road in eastern Missouri: VIDEO

A fire truck spun out of control as it slid down an ice-covered residential street in Imperial, Missouri, early on Monday.

Resident Katelynn Voisey's video captures the truck spinning down the icy road and the sound of a loud crash before showing the truck come to a rest in a neighbor's driveway.

The fire service said no one was injured.

The National Weather Service said the end of the freezing rain didn't signal the end of slick roads, and warned residents of hazardous driving conditions into the evening.