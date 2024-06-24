Ice maker sees sales soar during extremely hot days: 'Our peak season'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sales at a North Carolina-based ice-making plant are red hot as the temperatures continue to climb.

Holiday Ice is experiencing a dramatic rise in demand and staff spent Monday replenishing the supply of bagged ice. This is after the heat index during the weekend hit triple digits and temperatures show no signs of cooling off anytime soon.

"It is our peak season. It is our busiest time of the year," said Holiday Ice Human Resources Director Norma Gaskins.

Ice, ice baby!

Ice is produced, bagged, and distributed from their South Raleigh plant. The temperature inside the freezer/warehouse where the pallets of bagged ice are kept is a balmy 20 degrees!

The company ships out 100 to 120 pallets of ice a day to grocery stores and convenience shops across Central North Carolina.

"Our production here is 130 tons a day and we normally have this (freezer) full," said Holiday Ice Route Manager Carlton Young. "We did quite a bit of business this weekend."

The company has even had to hire additional workers to meet demand during the hot weather.

"In order to meet those needs, we have more help on deck. We hire more drivers. We hire more helpers. We're always looking for extra help to meet the needs during these temperatures," said Gaskins.

It is a milestone year for the company. Holiday Ice is celebrating 50 years of keeping people cool.

