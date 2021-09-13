North Carolina firefighter, father of 4 dies from COVID-19, wife hospitalized

According to a Facebook post from the Huntersville Fire Department, Jeffrey Hager, 46, had worked with the team since 1997.
In the social media post, the Huntersville Fire Department said Hager and his wife had been battling the virus since August 23 and were both admitted to the hospital on August 28. His wife is still in the hospital.
Hager leaves behind four children as well--ages 14, 13, 7 and 6. A GoFundMe page to help with groceries, clothing and the children's needs has more than $50,000.
Needing some prayers for one of our members & his family. A dedicated, beloved member & a VERY active public servant & his family. Not often we ask for help…we often avoid it. We’re the helpers. But we need your help today. #OneTownOneTeam #HagerStrong https://t.co/t9nQqaXiI2 pic.twitter.com/Mk1UroPoAt— Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) September 10, 2021