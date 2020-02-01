Firefighter killed in Moore County vehicle accident

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 20-year-old Spring Lake firefighter was killed in a Moore County vehicle accident while traveling home from training on Friday, town officials said.According to a news release, firefighter Corbin Rogers was killed in a motor vehicle accident and died from his injuries.Rogers had been with the department with five months."Our hearts go out to Corbin's family and we ask that you keep them and his fellow Spring Lake firefighters in your thoughts and prayers," said Chief Jason Williams.Rogers had just left ladder training class when North Carolina Highway Patrol said his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle head-on on Vass Road.Highway Patrol noted that it was raining at the time of the crash.Officials did not go into detail about what caused the crash.