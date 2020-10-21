Society

VIDEO: Firefighter surprises daughter after 13-day deployment to historic California fires

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sweet video shows the moment when a firefighter surprises his daughter after returning home from being deployed to one of the largest California wildfires ever.

The August Complex Fire started in August. It has burned more than 1,000,000 acres, destroyed 160 structures and killed one person.


RELATED: Boy sends Baby Yoda doll to help firefighters battle wildfires
EMBED More News Videos

When 5-year-old Carver learned of the wildfires in his state, he wanted to help and sent the force to these crews.



Josh Padron works for the San Jose Fire Department. He has spent his summer, like many other firefighters, working long hours away from his family.

He deployed for 14 days straight to the North Complex Fire. Then spent two days at home with his family before being shipped to the August Complex Fire for 13 days.

Every day his 10-year-old daughter, Elianah, kept asking him, "When are you coming home?"


So Padron and his wife planned a surprise for her. They caught it all on camera.



Padron said he wants to highlight that the unsung heroes of these fires are the wives and family members "holding everything together" while firefighters are out in the trenches. His time at the fires was as a PIO trainee.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniafiredisastercaught on videowildfiregood newsfirefightersfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Gov. Cooper speaking Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting speaks publicly
When are NC ballots counted? Here are answers to your election questions
Triangle kids get vote requests via text and mail
Raleigh vet advises against dog parks after spike in kennel cough
Dense Fog Advisory out Wednesday morning
Stimulus talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant
Show More
Bill Cosby grins in newly released prison mug shot
Fort Bragg program helps domestic violence survivor find new lease on life
WCPSS leaders discuss how parents can ease transition to classrooms
Event planner fights for racial equity in NC wedding industry
Vanessa Guillen's death was 'in line of duty,' Army says
More TOP STORIES News