Firefighters on scene of large landfill fire in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. -- Knightdale firefighters are currently at the scene of a large fire outside a landfill.The heavy smoke was reported in the 4700 block of Smithfield Road at Shotwell Construction and Demolition Debris Landfill.According to Eastern Wake Rescue Department Chief Chris Miller, the call came in around 1:20 a.m. The smoke investigation was upgraded to an outside fire.Officials said the 300-foot-by-500-foot fire grew to 600-feet-by-600 feet.Landfill crews are also on scene using bulldozers to push dirt onto the fire.According to Chief Miller, construction debris is burning, not trash.There is no threat to homes and no injuries are reported.There has been no cause determined and the investigation is ongoing.A total of four fire units responded.There will be a large presence of smoke in the area for the next few hours. Knightdale firefighters request anyone with breathing complications that live in the immediate area stay indoors until conditions improve.