RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There won't be Fourth of July fireworks shows in at least two area counties this year.
Wilson County and Franklin County both announced that they are canceling their fireworks events.
The decisions come after a deadly explosion at a building containing fireworks in Lenoir County earlier this month.
The building's owner was killed and three firefighters were hurt in the explosion.
The incident destroyed many fireworks that would have been used in celebrations across eastern North Carolina this year.
"Franklin County is saddened by the loss of life from the fire in Lenoir County last week which resulted in several injuries to firefighters fighting a fire which also included the detonation of commercial-grade fireworks in a storage container," a statement from Franklin County said Monday.
Organizers said they don't have time to find replacements.
However, the City of Raleigh is planning a fireworks spectacular this year and ABC11 will be the presenting sponsor.
The festivities will move to Dix Park this year. The free event will feature music, lawn games, and, of course, fireworks. Break out your coolers and lawn chairs and meet us in the "Big Field" for this family-friendly event. You'll be able to stream the fireworks right here on ABC11.com
Also announced Monday, the City of Burlington said its annual July fireworks show will take place on July 1 in collaboration with its Appalachian League baseball team the Burlington Sock Puppets.
The fireworks show will take place at Burlington Athletic Stadium at the completion of the baseball game, 9:15 p.m. at the earliest.
Why some eastern NC counties are canceling their fireworks shows for Fourth of July
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News