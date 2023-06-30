Celebrate the 4th of July as fireworks go up across the Triangle!

LIST: Where to see July 4th fireworks near Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville

Independence Day celebrations are taking place across North Carolina and in the Triangle.

Here is a list of events and ways to celebrate in your area.

RALEIGH

For the second straight year, the City of Raleigh and ABC11 are teaming up to present the Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks!

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. The event will feature a new food truck court and an enhanced kid zone.

There will not be any parking on the Dix Park campus on July 4.

Free event parking is available at Moore Square Parking Deck (223 S. Wilmington Street), Red Hat/City Center Parking Deck (429 S. Wilmington Street), and NC State's Centennial Campus.

Free shuttles will begin picking up people from Moore Square Park at 4:30 p.m. It will then drop riders off at Centennial Parkway/Blair Drive, which is a .2 mile (5 min) walk to the event.

But don't fret if you can't make it out to the park in person, ABC11 will broadcast the entire show live starting at 9 p.m. and then make it available for re-watching shortly after the event ends.

DURHAM

Durham Parks and Recreation and the Durham Bulls are celebrating with post-game fireworks Tuesday, July 4.

The Durham Bulls game against the Norfolk Tides will begin at 6:35 p.m. at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Fireworks will follow the game at 9:45 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE/FORT LIBERTY

The 2023 Fourth at the Fort celebration includes live music featuring Gavin Degraw and 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee Sheryl Crow. The 82nd Rock Band will kick things off at 4:45 p.m.

There will also be a parachute free-fall demonstration by the Golden Knights, a flag ceremony, food, beverages, and lights in the sky from fireworks.

The event is free and open to the public.

The parade field opens at 3 p.m. Gavin DeGraw concert begins at 6:45 p.m. and Sheryl Crow concert is at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

CARY

The Town of Cary will host its July 4th Celebration at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. Music from the main stage will begin at 5:45 p.m. with the Cary Town Band followed by the North Carolina Symphony at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks will immediately follow the concert.

CHAPEL HILL

You can view the fireworks from Southern Community Park. Bring blankets and chairs. Event parking opens at 7 p.m. Fireworks display is expected to begin at 9:20 p.m.

FUQUAY-VARINA

The Independence Day Celebration features live music, food trucks, and fireworks! The South Park gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

HOLLY SPRINGS

The Holly Springs Independence Day Celebration will take place at Sugg Farm at Bass Lake Park on Wednesday, July 5. The celebration kicks off at 6 p.m.

Live music, food trucks, games, and more will be available. The fireworks show will start around 9:15 p.m.

GARNER

The Garner Independence Celebration includes food vendors, tours, music, and of course, fireworks! Gates open at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 3 at Lake Benson Park. Parking onsite is free on a first-come basis.

ROCKY MOUNT

The Independence Day Celebration will be held on Monday, July 3 at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The event will feature family-friendly activities, including live music, inflatable play areas, a climbing wall, a trampoline, basketball hoops, a video game truck, face painting, carriage rides, and food vendors.

ROLESVILLE

The Town of Rolesville's fireworks celebration will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Redford Place Park. Fireworks are expected to begin at 9:15 p.m.

SELMA

The Selma All-American Festival takes place in the Blackstone Plaza beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30. The event features free children's activities and live entertainment. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

WAKE FOREST

The Fireworks Spectacular will happen Monday, July 3. The event is free and open to the public and will take place at Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

WILSON

Gates open at 5 p.m. on the Wilson County Fairgrounds for their July 4th Fireworks Show starting at 9:00 p.m.