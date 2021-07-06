explosion

Toledo fireworks accident: 4 hurt in massive explosion at Ohio block party

Fireworks injuries 2021: Those hurt in Ohio expected to be OK, officials say
EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Massive Ohio fireworks explosion injures 4

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Police in Ohio said stacks of fireworks piled next to a rental truck ignited and set off a cascade of explosions at a Fourth of July block party in Toledo.

Four people were hurt, but none of the injuries are life threatening, officials said.

FULL VIDEO: Massive Ohio fireworks explosion injures 4


EMBED More News Videos

Four people were hurt Sunday when stacks of fireworks piled next to a rental truck ignited and set off a cascade of explosions at an Ohio block party, officials said.



Video captured by a neighbor shows people yelling and running for cover as the fireworks exploded in every direction Sunday night. At one point, the rental truck briefly caught fire.

RELATED: Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies of chest trauma from fireworks blast: ME

The truck had been packed with fireworks, and was parked on the street at the block party.

A fire department spokesman said they're investigating what ignited the explosions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioexplosionu.s. & worldfireworks
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Explosion outside school in Somalia kills 8, including students
UK police: Blast outside hospital was terrorist incident
3 arrested in deadly UK car explosion; terror investigate underway
At least 98 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
Show More
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
More TOP STORIES News