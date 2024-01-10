Level 2 & 3 severe weather risk returns on Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- While Wednesday and Thursday will be nice in terms of weather Friday brings another risk of severe weather.

The system moving in is similar to the one we experienced on Tuesday, but could be weakened by another system moving through the Great Lakes.

There is a level 2 storm risk for most of the Triangle and a level 3 risk for the Sandhills once again.

The storm will move through in the evening hours and into early Saturday morning. The biggest threats from the storm will be damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain in some areas.

Rain totals will be .5-1 inch.

Another system is forecast to move through Monday and Tuesday bringing the chance for more rain, and then potentially the coldest air of the winter season, so far.