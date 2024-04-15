First Lady Jill Biden to visit North Carolina to talk efforts to expand career-learning

Jill Biden will make stops at community colleges in both Pitt County and Greensboro.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- First Lady Jill Biden is returning to North Carolina on Monday.

She will make stops at community colleges in both Pitt County and Greensboro.

The White House said her visit is to highlight efforts to expand career-connected learning in high school and college.

Last month, Biden visited Durham to talk about women's health. The trip was part of the White House's Initiative on Women's Health Research.

WATCH | First Lady Jill Biden visits North Carolina to talk women's health

Jill Biden delivered remarks today on women's health research in Durham.

In her remarks, Biden called women's health a top priority for her husband's administration.

"So many of us and so many of the women in our lives suffer from health conditions for which we simply don't have the answers or solutions," she said.

Biden even announced that the administration would allocate $200 million in fiscal year '25 toward women's health research.

"Together we can write a new future for healthcare. A future where women leave doctor's offices with more answers than questions," she said.