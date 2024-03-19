First Lady Jill Biden is heading to North Carolina to talk women's health

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- First Lady Jill Biden is heading to North Carolina as part of the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research.

On Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., she is delivering remarks on women's health research in Durham.

President Joe Biden and Vice Present Kamala Harris are also making a trip to the Tar Heel state next week on March 26. One of their stops will be in Raleigh for a private fundraiser event.

The White House said there are more details to come.

Harris already made a trip to the state earlier this month ahead of Super Tuesday. She spoke in Durham about strengthening entrepreneurship and supporting small businesses, specifically focusing on the city's historic Black Wall Street to help black entrepreneurs launch and scale their businesses.

Harris also announced awards of $32 million in minority and women-led venture capital firms in the state through funding by the American Rescue Plan.

