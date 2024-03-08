WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

North Carolina lawmakers react to President Biden's State of the Union address

WTVD logo
Friday, March 8, 2024 10:07AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Following President Joe Biden's 'State of the Union' address, we are hearing reactions from both sides of the North Carolina congressional delegation Friday morning.

During his address on Thursday, Biden unveiled his plan to take on some of the biggest issues at home and abroad, including immigration, abortion and Gaza.

Many Republicans are calling it a campaign speech rather than a 'State of the Union'.

Republican senator Thom Tillis released a statement overnight.

He said: "The one question that everyone should be asking themselves following this speech is: Are you better off than where you were three years ago? The resounding answer I hear from North Carolinians is no."

In a statement, Democratic congresswoman Deborah Ross said:

"President Biden is right: we face two competing visions for the future of our country. Confronted by those who relentlessly seek to move our country backward, we must fight every single day for progress and possibility."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW