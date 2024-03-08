North Carolina lawmakers react to President Biden's State of the Union address

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Following President Joe Biden's 'State of the Union' address, we are hearing reactions from both sides of the North Carolina congressional delegation Friday morning.

During his address on Thursday, Biden unveiled his plan to take on some of the biggest issues at home and abroad, including immigration, abortion and Gaza.

Many Republicans are calling it a campaign speech rather than a 'State of the Union'.

Republican senator Thom Tillis released a statement overnight.

He said: "The one question that everyone should be asking themselves following this speech is: Are you better off than where you were three years ago? The resounding answer I hear from North Carolinians is no."

In a statement, Democratic congresswoman Deborah Ross said:

"President Biden is right: we face two competing visions for the future of our country. Confronted by those who relentlessly seek to move our country backward, we must fight every single day for progress and possibility."