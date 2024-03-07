Heated NC-13 Republican congressional race heads to runoff

Top vote-getters Kelly Daughtry and Brad Knott have both positioned themselves as aligned with former President Donald Trump's agenda.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The race continues after a heated primary battle in the newly redrawn 13th Congressional District. The Republican race is heading to a runoff.

The entire race has been a whirlwind of events from the beginning. When Republicans at the state legislature were given the green light to redraw the state's congressional districts ahead of the 2024 elections, they did so to their advantage in several districts.

One of those changes targeted 13th District Democratic incumbent Wiley Nickel, who saw his formerly compact and more Wake County-centric swing district revamped to cover new territory making it solidly Republican-leaning. The district now includes Wake, Johnston, Harnett, Lee, Franklin, Granville, Person, and Caswell counties. Wiley decided not to seek re-election in the new GOP-friendly seat, while 14 Republican contenders saw an opportunity, jumping into a crowded primary.

The top vote-getter, Smithfield lawyer Kelly Daughtry, who comes from a prominent North Carolina political family, won 7,000 more votes than the second-place finisher, Raleigh-based former federal prosecutor Brad Knott, who left his job to run for office as a first-time candidate.

The primary centered on candidates hitting the airwaves trying to get name recognition and highlight their pro-Trump conservative credentials.

"A lot of the initial campaign was 'I'm the most Trump-like' or the most Mark Robinson-like candidate, and everyone else is a RINO (Republican in Name Only)," said Mitch Kokai with the John Locke Foundation.

Both top candidates have tied themselves to former President Donald Trump.

ABC11 caught up with Knott as he geared up for the runoff race. He said his experience as a prosecutor will make him better equipped to tackle issues such as crime and immigration.

"We all feel the effects of those issues, again, I've worked as a federal prosecutor. I've combated it. I know why people are coming here to commit crimes, and I know how to fix it. I'm the only one in this race that has worked with law enforcement to combat the effects of the open border, and I'm the best one to fix that problem," he said.

He's also drawing a contrast with his opponent, criticizing her past contributions to several well-known North Carolina Democrats.

"Ms. Daughtry has been campaigning as an America First conservative. I'm certainly conservative. I echo that. But she's given to people who are fundamentally against America first, predominantly (Former NC Supreme Court Justice) Cheri Beasley and (Attorney General) Josh Stein."

ABC11 has made repeated attempts to set up an interview with Daughtry, both ahead of and on primary night, and Thursday, but she was not available.

On her campaign Facebook page, though, Daughtry thanked voters and echoed her support for Trump, saying in a statement:

"The results make it clear that voters are seeking a candidate who will prioritize America first. Trump won in a landslide here in North Carolina and I will work with Trump when I get to Congress to secure the border, reduce inflation, and refocus our foreign policy."

And during the next two months, it is back to square one, with both top candidates now having to reach voters a second time.

"The people that are going to be voting on this in this race, are really interested in politics and are probably the most hardcore Republican voter," Kokai said.

Under North Carolina election law, as the runner-up, Brad Knott needs to officially call for the runoff, which he said he will do by next week.

Knott also said his campaign was just endorsed in the runoff by Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Budd and said he was "humbled" to receive the endorsement.

In a statement, Budd wrote: "I'm endorsing Brad Knott because of his character and commitment to the America First agenda. Brad is a solid conservative who will fight for a strong nation and stronger

families. As a prosecutor, he knows the consequences of Joe Biden's open border, and he's made our communities safer by locking up gang leaders, drug cartels, and illegal immigrants. Brad is a committed dad and husband who will stand strong against the woke left. He is the leader we can trust to stand with President Trump to drain the swamp."

That runoff between Daughtry and Knott will be May 14. The winner will face Democratic nominee Frank Pierce in November.