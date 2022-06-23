Community & Events

What a catch!: Anglers of all ages can fish for free in NC on July 4

EMBED <>More Videos

Lifetime hunting, fishing license price reduced for some

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Resources Commission announced that July 4 will be "Free Fishing Day" across the state.

From 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. people will be allowed to fish without a license. The annual event was authorized by the North Carolina General Assembly in 1994 and always falls on Independence Day.

People are required to follow fishing regulations, such as length and daily possession limits, and bait and tackle restrictions.

Michael Jordan, Catch 23 teammates reels in big fish at NC Marlin fishing competition
Jordan caught a 24 pound dolphinfish during the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament that is being held off the coast of North Carolina.


"Free Fishing Day was created to promote the sport of fishing," said Christian Waters, the agency's chief of the Inland Fisheries Division. "It's an opportunity for families to try an outdoor recreational activity that is relatively inexpensive and available to anyone, no matter their age or skill level. It's an excellent way to enjoy quality time together, relaxing by the water."

While anyone can fish for free on July 4, a fishing license is required for people age 16 and older on all other days of the year. This includes both inland and coastal waters in North Carolina.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsncfishing
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court strikes down New York conceal carry gun law
Gun bill on road to passage as Senate overcomes GOP delays
FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes off U.S. market
Soldier hit and killed on Duplin County highway identified
Swimmer badly wounded in shark attack on California's Central Coast
Man swings excavator bucket at troopers to stop son's arrest: Police
2 charged in separate Wake County child sex crime cases
Show More
Durham restaurant among many small businesses pinched by inflation
Teen's miraculous survival in Surfside collapse finds purpose
$3.25M settlement reached in police killing of Daunte Wright
Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show
Drivers want relief at the pump, but worry about risks
More TOP STORIES News