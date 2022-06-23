What a catch!: Anglers of all ages can fish for free in NC on July 4

From 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. people will be allowed to fish without a license. The annual event was authorized by the North Carolina General Assembly in 1994 and always falls on Independence Day.
People are required to follow fishing regulations, such as length and daily possession limits, and bait and tackle restrictions.
"Free Fishing Day was created to promote the sport of fishing," said Christian Waters, the agency's chief of the Inland Fisheries Division. "It's an opportunity for families to try an outdoor recreational activity that is relatively inexpensive and available to anyone, no matter their age or skill level. It's an excellent way to enjoy quality time together, relaxing by the water."
While anyone can fish for free on July 4, a fishing license is required for people age 16 and older on all other days of the year. This includes both inland and coastal waters in North Carolina.