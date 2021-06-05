Passenger arrested after allegedly attempting to breach cockpit during flight out of LAX

EMBED <>More Videos

Flight from LAX diverted after man attempts to breach cockpit

LOS ANGELES -- A passenger on a Delta Airlines flight out of Los Angeles was arrested Friday after he allegedly attempted to break into the plane's cockpit mid-flight.

The airline said crew and passengers held down the man, and he was not able to breach the locked cockpit aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 386. Video taken aboard the plane shows the zip-tied and shoeless man surrounded by passengers and crew members as he repeats over and over again: "Stop this plane!"

He finally was picked up and hauled to the back of the plane.

The plane took off from LAX and was headed to Nashville, but was diverted to Albuquerque because of the incident. Delta officials say the plane landed safely and the passenger was removed by local police and the FBI.

No one was injured, and the FBI is investigating the incident.

Frank Fisher, spokesman for the FBI in Albuquerque, confirmed that the agency had responded to a report of a plane diverted to the city's airport but said there had been no threat to the public. He said no other information was immediately available.

In audio from the pilot's emergency call to air traffic control, the pilot can be heard saying the passenger had been restrained.

"Is there still a struggle going?" air traffic control asks.

"Uh, he is restrained now Delta 386," the pilot responds.

Delta says the plane has left for Nashville.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyarrestlos angeles international airport
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 Tarboro HS students & 1 Pitt County teen killed in crash
NC counties with highest risk for severe COVID lagging in vaccinations
Durham Bulls postpone Friday game; pitcher remains hospitalized
2 deputies involved in shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. return to duty
Yelp launches feature to make it easy to find LGBTQ-owned businesses
Have an Amazon device? The company wants to share your internet
St. Augustine's legendary golf coach Lawrence Coleman dies
Show More
FBI, Vegas police offer $10K for information about slain boy
Fisher-Price recalls baby soothers after 4 infant deaths
Jon Scheyer praises Coach K in first words as next Duke coach
North Carolina host families needed as study abroad programs return
Prosecutor gets case of soldier pepper-sprayed during Va. traffic stop
More TOP STORIES News