boxing

Floyd Mayweather announces 'super exhibition' against YouTuber Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather Jr. poses on the scale during a weigh-in Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas for his Saturday boxing bout against Conor McGregor. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced Sunday he will return to the ring in a "super exhibition" against YouTuber Logan Paul.

The match is scheduled for February 20, 2021, according to a post from Floyd on his Instagram page.



The bout will be available via pay-per-view, according to the event's website. The first 1 million purchases will cost $24.99, increasing to $39.99 that threshold is reached. On December 29, the price jumps to $59.99 and then to $69.99 on February 11.

The announcement comes one week after Paul's brother, Jake Paul, knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Logan Paul has fought before. He twice fought vlogger and rapper Olajide "KSI" Olatunji with the first bout ending in a draw and a second with KSI's victory over Paul.

Mayweather, who was undefeated in his career with a record of 50-0, is considered one of boxing's all-time greats.

He retired in 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor, a fight that Forbes estimated generated more than $550 million in revenue. Mayweather earned a reported $275 million, a sum generated both from his roles as fighter and also promoter.

"As of right now, I'm doing exhibitions," Mayweather told CNN en Espanol's Raul Saenz earlier this year. "I'm 100% sure that I'm not fighting against any boxer anymore."

He announced in 2019 he was "coming out of retirement in 2020."

(The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsboxingu.s. & world
BOXING
Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Jones
Chicago church becomes nonprofit boxing club's new home
NC gym opens despite Gov. Cooper's executive order
Parkinson's patient is fighting against her disease and helping others
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler dies after being struck by car in Johnston Co.
COVID-19 relief bill won't offer $1,200 checks, lawmakers say
Biden picks California AG to be 1st Latino health secretary
Nash County mother of 3 killed in assault by boyfriend, sheriff says
LATEST: NC adds 6,438 COVID-19 cases amid record hospitalizations
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis: Sources
12-year-old girl hurt after shots fired into Raleigh apartment
Show More
Man killed in Roxboro drive-by shooting, police say
1 million new COVID cases added to US total in only 5 days
2 women, teen boy injured in downtown Raleigh shooting
NC boy spends birthday giving pizza to homeless in Charlotte
WEATHER: Chilly Rain For Monday
More TOP STORIES News