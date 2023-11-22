First child flu-related death reported in North Carolina: NCDHHS

The holidays are a time for family and friends to gather, but if you aren't careful you could get sick at those gatherings, according to medical professionals.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Health officials in North Carolina confirm the first pediatric flu-related death for the 2023-2024 flu season.

According to The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), a child in the western part of the state recently died from complications associated with influenza infection.

"We extend our sincere condolences to this child's family after their tragic loss," said NCDHHS State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. "Vaccination is the most effective protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death from flu, RSV and COVID-19 infections, and there is still time to protect children this respiratory virus season."

NCDHHS says doctors are seeing a rise in flu cases combined with rising RSV cases and continued COVID-19 activity.

Five adult flu-associated deaths have already been reported in North Carolina this season. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says only one other state has reported a pediatric flu death as of Nov. 11, 2023.

RELATED STORIES

Cases of RSV, COVID, flu could spike after Thanksgiving, medical experts urge caution

Thanksgiving travelers prepare for 'new COVID threat.' It's called HV.1

Doctor shares how to prevent and treat viruses this 'sick season'