New bride killed by suspected drunk driver in Folly Beach, South Carolina

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. -- A woman died hours after saying "I do" when a suspected drunk driver rear ended a golf cart carrying the bride and groom home from their wedding.

It happened near Charleston, South Carolina, at Folly Beach on Friday night.

Folly Beach Police Department said Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was driving at 65 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone when she crashed into the back of a golf cart.

According to local ABC affiliate WCIV, the golf cart was carrying four people -- including the new bride and groom. The bride, 34-year-old Samantha Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina, died from the crash.

A GoFundMe set up for the families raised more than $100,000 in just a matter of hours. The groom's mother said in the GoFundMe that her son had multiple broken bones and a brain injury. He remains hospitalized and in need of surgery.

Komoroski was arrested on three counts of felony DUI and one count of reckless homicide. FBPD has not released the results of her blood alcohol concentration test.