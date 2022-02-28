Business owner Rachel Bieber bakes cookies to help end human trafficking

SAN FRANCISCO -- When chef Rachel Bieber moved to San Francisco in 2018, she manifested a change-making cookie business, called Food & Courage. Armed with purpose and determination, she wrote herself a note and taped it to her doorframe as a daily reminder.
"I wrote on a piece of paper, 'Food & Courage is going to become a company that gets hundreds of thousands of children out of sex trafficking,'" said Bieber. "I remember I would touch it every morning and just know this is why I'm up so early, this is why I work so hard."
From testing recipes in her apartment to scaling her cookie brand, Bieber can proudly say that her chocolate chunk treats are helping to end human trafficking.
When you purchase from Food & Courage, 10% of all profits go directly to organizations focused on ending this global crisis. Bieber donates to Thorn, an organization that builds technology to defend children from sexual abuse.
"I learned what sex trafficking was when I was about 13 years old, and I think I just had this really gripping moment that it could have been me," recalled Bieber.
This thought powered Bieber to use her skills toward helping save youth facing abuse. She decided to harness her culinary talents to create pointed change.
Food & Courage's shaved chocolate chunk cookies with Maldon salt are gluten free, dairy free, and made with all-natural sugars. The gooey, chocolate-y cookies not only taste delicious, but also provide a sustainable source of nutrition by incorporating natural ingredients like applesauce, rice flour, coconut oil, and more.
The cookies come in packs of 10 accompanied by encouraging notes to uplift customers, as they join together to end an epidemic.
"There are about 4 million people in sex trafficking today. About 2 million of those people are children," said Bieber. "As a company, we have a goal to get 10 children out of sex trafficking in the next 90 days."
To learn more and support, visit here and follow @foodandcourage on Instagram.
Read the company's blog, "The Courage Chronicles," here.
