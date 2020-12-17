NC food bank gets $50K donation from Wells Fargo to help provide 250K more meals

During this pandemic, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina continues to provide meals for families in need. Now a corporate sponsor has stepped up so they can help even more.
Wells Fargo surprised the food bank with a huge grant during a tough time. The $50,000 donation will go a long way.
"Wells Fargo thinks it's tremendously important to give back to our community and make sure there are meals on the table -especially during the holiday season," said Kristy Sides with Wells Fargo.
In the last eight months, the food bank has seen a 38% increase in the number of people they serve. That's 200,000 more people who rely on the food bank to keep their food on their tables. This donation will provide 250,000 meals to people in need.
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced donations of more than $4.2 billion to an array of charities, organizations and universities this week. The food bank was one of the 384 entities to receive a gift from Scott.
"This pandemic has really exposed how many people are living close to the edge. And so many have just lost their jobs," said Peter Werbicki, president of the food bank.
If you would like to volunteer this holiday season, visit the food bank's website for more information.
