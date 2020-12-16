3 North Carolina HBCUs get $90M from MacKenzie Scott as part of $4.2B donation effort

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Three historically black North Carolina colleges received historic financial gifts from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
She gave Winston-Salem State University a record $30 million as part of more than $4.15 billion in donations to 384 organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. She donated $45 million to North Carolina A&T State University and $15 million to Elizabeth City State University. Scott listed the recipients of her donations and why she did it in a post on Medium.com titled "384 ways to help." Among the other recipients are food banks, emergency relief funds and legal defense funds which address institutional discrimination.
"We are deeply grateful to MacKenzie Scott for this vivid illustration of faith in our university and its historic and abiding commitment to academic excellence and to the African American community," said NC A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr.
"This gift will immediately change lives," said WSSU Chancellor Elwood L. Robinson.
Scott also gave to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina and Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina.
