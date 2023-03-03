Food pantries brace for 'big increase' with SNAP benefits ending

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Attorney General Josh Stein is joining other volunteers at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to tackle a problem impacting so many families in our state.

According to Feeding America, there are more than 1.2 million North Carolinians facing hunger. One in six children are impacted and one in eight adults are in the same position.

Earlier this week, the federally funded SNAP program came to an end and food pantries are bracing for spike in demand.

"I think we're going to see a big increase in food insecurities," said Food Bank Spokesperson Jessica Whichard.

An average of 900,000 North Carolina families were using the benefits and the Carolina Hunger Initiative finds most of the participants have incomes below the poverty line.

Recipients would get a monthly stipend.

"I think losing that $95 dollars or at least at $95 dollars for families, that goes a long way at the grocery stores and I think we'll probably see folks more in need of the hunger relief system," said Whichard.

During this transitional time, the State is covering the cost of the reduced price co-pay for kids in school.