Triangle food truck drive-in movie theater to show 'Independence Day' for July 4 weekend

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle's first food truck drive-in movie theater will be showing films this July 4th weekend in Raleigh.
Focus Church will turn into a socially distanced drive-in movie theater complete with a selection of local food trucks.
Food Truck Flix popped up last weekend in RTP with showings of Space Jam and Forrest Gump.
Friday, July 3
Movie: Ratatouille
Location: Focus Church in Raleigh
Food Trucks: Gussy's and Chick-N-Que
Saturday, July 4
Movie: Independence Day
Location: Focus Church at 7000 Destiny Drive in Raleigh
Food Trucks: NC Bulkogi and Chick-N-Que
Friday, July 10
Movie: Grease
Location: Frontier RTP
Saturday, July 11
Movie: Coco
Location: Frontier RTP
The movies are free but you will have the buy a parking pass for you car. The parking pass fee is $20, no matter the car size or amount of people inside. Those without a parking pass purchased in advance cannot attend.
All profits from the parking passes will be donated to a different nonprofit each month.
This month's cause is Emancipate NC, which supports North Carolina's people as they free themselves from mass incarceration and structural racism.
You can order food ahead of time online or when you arrive. Any food purchases will be delivered to your car window.
The event asks guests stay in their cars for the duration of the movie except for using the restroom.
