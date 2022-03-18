Food & Drink

Food Truck Rodeo begins Sunday at Durham Central Park

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Get your taste buds ready! The first Food Truck Rodeo of the year starts Sunday in Durham.

Durham Central Park will be filled with people from 12-4 p.m.

The weather will be mostly sunny but you may want to bring a jacket. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s and low 60s during the festival.

The Food Truck Rodeo is one of the longest running events at Durham Central Park. In addition to being delicious and fun, the events also raise money to help fund the park's operation and improvement projects.
