﻿Hot dog, hamburger buns sold in North Carolina stores recalled, may have plastic in them

Check your pantry as hamburger and hot dog buns along with other bakery products sold at several national retailers are being recalled.

Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling the products after the company says small pieces of hard plastic may have gotten in the products during production.

People eating the contaminated products could be at higher risk for choking. However, so far no related injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The products being recalled were sold to customers under a variety of brand names and distributed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

The buns should not be eaten. If you purchased the product, throw it away or return it for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers' Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.
