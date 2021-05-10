Food & Drink

Wegmans Wake Forest location to open this week

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wegmans' Wake Forest store will officially open this week.

The location at 11051 Ligon Mill Road is about 100,000 square feet and employs about 400 people.

It has a Market Café, with indoor seating and prepared foods like coffee, sushi, pizza and subs.

The store opens to the public on Wednesday, May 19.

The Wake Forest store is the fourth to open in the Triangle. The chain's Chapel Hill location opened earlier this year.

It will offer curbside and delivery shopping options as well.
