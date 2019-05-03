Barbara Gibbs, Big Weather make Sur la Table specialty meal

How about pan-roasted chicken breasts with whole grain mustard, leeks and tarragon?
Don Big Weather Schwenneker and Barbara Gibbs learned how to make it and two other dishes. If they can do it, you can do it!
It's made in one skillet, from start to finish. You can even bring the dish straight to the table to serve.
"Thanks to Chef Darryl at Sur la Table in Raleigh for the fun and excellent class," Gibbs said.
Full recipe
4 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 leek, white and light green parts only, halved lengthwise, thinly sliced and washed thoroughly
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon unbleached all-purpose flour
1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
cup dry white wine
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon minced fresh tarragon
2 teaspoons whole grain mustard
Directions
1. Preheat the oven 500 degrees with a rack in the middle. Place 12-inch cast iron skillet in the oven while it's preheating. Pat chicken dry with paper towels, rub with oil and season generously with salt and pepper
2. Remove the skillet from the oven, and carefully place the chicken, skin side down, in the skillet. Place back into the oven and reduce oven temperature to 450. Roast chicken until instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken registers 160 degrees, 25-30 minutes, flipping chicken halfway through roasting
3. Once roasted, transfer chicken to a serving platter, tent loosely with aluminum foil and rest while making the sauce
4. To prepare the sauce: Set the cast iron skillet used to roast the chicken over medium heat. Remove all but 1 tablespoon of fat. Add leeks and cook until softened, about 10 minutes. Stir in garlic and flour and cook for 1 minute. Whisk in broth and wine, scraping the brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally to prevent lumps, until the sauce is thickened and reduced to about 1 cup, about 5 minutes. Stir in any accumulated chicken juices
5. Remove skillet from heat and whisk in butter, tarragon and mustard. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Spoon sauce over chicken and serve
Darry also taught the pair how to make two other dishes: Skillet home fries with garlic and chives and chocolate chip skillet cookie a la mode. Those recipes are listed below.
Home fries
1 pounds Yukon Gold Potatoes
Sea salt
4 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
1 large shallot, minced
2 garlic cloves, minced
Freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons minced fresh chives
1. Fill a large saucepan with water and generously season with salt. Add potatoes and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Lower the heat and simmer until potatoes begin to soften, about 10 minutes. Drain potatoes and set aside until cool enough to handle. Cut into inches pieces
2. To a 12-inch cast iron skillet, set over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of oil. When oil is shimmering, add shallot and cook until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Transfer shallot and garlic to a serving bowl and set aside
3. Add remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to the skillet and heat over medium until shimmering. Add potatoes to the skillet, gently pressing with a spatula into a single layer. Cook undisturbed for 5 to 7 minutes
4. Flip potatoes, 1 section at a time, and once again lightly press into a single layer with a spatula. Repeat the process every 2 minutes or so, until potatoes are fully cooked through and crispy, about 15 minutes. Transfer potatoes to the bowl with shallots and garlic, fold in chives. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper
Chocolate chip skillet cookie
12 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
1 cup packed light brown sugar
cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla paste
1 teaspoon sea salt
2 large eggs
1 cups (8 ounces) unbleached all-purpose flour
teaspoon baking soda
1 cup (6 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips
1. Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position and preheat oven to 375 degrees. To a 12-inch cast iron skillet set over medium heat, add 9 tablespoons butter. Cook until butter is golden brown and develops a nutty aroma. Continue to cook until foam subsides, about 5 minutes. Transfer butter to a large bowl and whisk in remaining 3 tablespoons butter until fully melted. Wipe the skillet clean with paper towels and reserve
2. To the bowl with the butter, add brown sugar, granulated sugar, vanilla paste, and salt, whisk until combined. Whisk in eggs and smooth
3. To a separate bowl, add flour and baking soda, whisk to combine. Fold into the butter and sugar mixture until just combined. Stir in chocolate chips, you shouldn't see any traces of flour
4. Transfer dough to the cast iron skillet, pressing into an even layer with a silicone spatula. Transfer to oven and bake until cookie is golden brown and edges are set, about 20 minutes, rotating skillet halfway through baking. Remove the skillet from the oven and set over a wire rack to cook for 30 minutes. Slice into wedges before serving. Adding a scoop of ice cream makes it even better