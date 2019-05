Barbara Gibbs, Big Weather make Sur la Table specialty meal

EMBED >More News Videos How to make cast iron skillet potatoes

EMBED >More News Videos How to make a chocolate chip cookie in a cast iron skillet

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Need an idea for dinner tonight?How about pan-roasted chicken breasts with whole grain mustard, leeks and tarragon?Don Big Weather Schwenneker and Barbara Gibbs learned how to make it and two other dishes. If they can do it, you can do it!It's made in one skillet, from start to finish. You can even bring the dish straight to the table to serve."Thanks to Chef Darryl at Sur la Table in Raleigh for the fun and excellent class," Gibbs said.4 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts1 tablespoon vegetable oilSea salt and freshly ground black pepper1 leek, white and light green parts only, halved lengthwise, thinly sliced and washed thoroughly2 garlic cloves, minced1 tablespoon unbleached all-purpose flour1 cup low-sodium chicken brothcup dry white wine1 tablespoon unsalted butter1 tablespoon minced fresh tarragon2 teaspoons whole grain mustard1. Preheat the oven 500 degrees with a rack in the middle. Place 12-inch cast iron skillet in the oven while it's preheating. Pat chicken dry with paper towels, rub with oil and season generously with salt and pepper2. Remove the skillet from the oven, and carefully place the chicken, skin side down, in the skillet. Place back into the oven and reduce oven temperature to 450. Roast chicken until instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken registers 160 degrees, 25-30 minutes, flipping chicken halfway through roasting3. Once roasted, transfer chicken to a serving platter, tent loosely with aluminum foil and rest while making the sauce4. To prepare the sauce: Set the cast iron skillet used to roast the chicken over medium heat. Remove all but 1 tablespoon of fat. Add leeks and cook until softened, about 10 minutes. Stir in garlic and flour and cook for 1 minute. Whisk in broth and wine, scraping the brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally to prevent lumps, until the sauce is thickened and reduced to about 1 cup, about 5 minutes. Stir in any accumulated chicken juices5. Remove skillet from heat and whisk in butter, tarragon and mustard. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Spoon sauce over chicken and serveDarry also taught the pair how to make two other dishes: Skillet home fries with garlic and chives and chocolate chip skillet cookie a la mode. Those recipes are listed below.1 pounds Yukon Gold PotatoesSea salt4 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided1 large shallot, minced2 garlic cloves, mincedFreshly ground black pepper2 tablespoons minced fresh chives1. Fill a large saucepan with water and generously season with salt. Add potatoes and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Lower the heat and simmer until potatoes begin to soften, about 10 minutes. Drain potatoes and set aside until cool enough to handle. Cut into inches pieces2. To a 12-inch cast iron skillet, set over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of oil. When oil is shimmering, add shallot and cook until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Transfer shallot and garlic to a serving bowl and set aside3. Add remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to the skillet and heat over medium until shimmering. Add potatoes to the skillet, gently pressing with a spatula into a single layer. Cook undisturbed for 5 to 7 minutes4. Flip potatoes, 1 section at a time, and once again lightly press into a single layer with a spatula. Repeat the process every 2 minutes or so, until potatoes are fully cooked through and crispy, about 15 minutes. Transfer potatoes to the bowl with shallots and garlic, fold in chives. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper12 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided1 cup packed light brown sugarcup granulated sugar2 teaspoons vanilla paste1 teaspoon sea salt2 large eggs1 cups (8 ounces) unbleached all-purpose flourteaspoon baking soda1 cup (6 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips1. Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position and preheat oven to 375 degrees. To a 12-inch cast iron skillet set over medium heat, add 9 tablespoons butter. Cook until butter is golden brown and develops a nutty aroma. Continue to cook until foam subsides, about 5 minutes. Transfer butter to a large bowl and whisk in remaining 3 tablespoons butter until fully melted. Wipe the skillet clean with paper towels and reserve2. To the bowl with the butter, add brown sugar, granulated sugar, vanilla paste, and salt, whisk until combined. Whisk in eggs and smooth3. To a separate bowl, add flour and baking soda, whisk to combine. Fold into the butter and sugar mixture until just combined. Stir in chocolate chips, you shouldn't see any traces of flour4. Transfer dough to the cast iron skillet, pressing into an even layer with a silicone spatula. Transfer to oven and bake until cookie is golden brown and edges are set, about 20 minutes, rotating skillet halfway through baking. Remove the skillet from the oven and set over a wire rack to cook for 30 minutes. Slice into wedges before serving. Adding a scoop of ice cream makes it even better