FOOD & DRINK

'Don't get handsy': Burger King and Wendy's are going to prom together

EMBED </>More Videos

A Burger King in Boston pulled off the ultimate promposal by using its signboard to ask the neighboring Wendy's to prom. (Burger King/Twitter, Wendy's/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
BOSTON --
Prom season has brought together an unlikely (yet flavorful) duo: Burger King and Wendy's.

A Burger King restaurant in Boston pulled off the ultimate fast food lover's promposal this week by decking out its signboard with a message asking the neighboring Wendy's restaurant to prom.

Its pitch was short and sweet: "@Wendys Prom?"



Less than an hour later, Wendy's cordially accepted, though the freckled redhead warned Burger King "not to get handsy" and insisted that she had to be home by 10 p.m.


In celebration of its triumph, Burger King tweeted another photo of a corsage in a Whopper box held before its sign, which had been updated with a new message: "@Wendys She said yes!"



The restaurants continued to have fun on Twitter, with Wendy's saying that a hamburger-themed dress would be perfect for the occasion and adding that it hopes McDonald's isn't at prom.

As for Burger King's attire, the eatery pledged to wear "something fancy."

One user, though, brought up the elephant in the room: aren't 48-year-old Wendy's and 64-year-old Burger King too old to go to prom?

"How dare you," Wendy's retorted.



Could this be the start of something beautiful between two of the biggest names in fast food? The beefy behemoths, both known for their quirky and occasionally snarky social media presences, have a history of getting into juicy feuds on Twitter.

Wendy's has claimed its food was more edible than Burger King's in response to a prior jab from its competitor, and Burger King has promoted tweets critical of Wendy's in the past as part of a marketing campaign.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsocietypromfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trendingburger kingwendy'sfast food restaurantMassachusetts
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Mexican restaurant Frida's Patio opens in Cary
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News