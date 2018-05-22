FOOD & DRINK

Chapel Hill food icon 'Mama Dip' dead at 89

EMBED </>More Videos

Family, friends, and foodies are mourning the loss of Mildred "Mama Dip" Council. (WTVD)

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Family, friends, and foodies are mourning the loss of Mildred "Mama Dip" Council.

According to family, Mama Dip passed away Sunday night at the age of 89.



Council died in her Chapel Hill home and was taken to UNC Hospitals where was pronounced dead.

She opened Mama Dip's in Chapel Hill more than 40 years ago.

Her journey started with just $64 - $40 for food and $24 to make change.

The business quickly flourished into a labor of family love; Mama Dip worked alongside her children and grandchildren.

"Mama Dip was not just known in Chapel Hill North Carolina. She was known throughout the world," said customer Nate Davis.

Mama Dip learned to cook by watching her family members; she started cooking at the age of 13 - first as a family necessity, then for the sheer love of it.



Council is famous for her "dump" cooking style, which involves no recipes, just measurements created by eyes, feel, and taste.

"She gave us so much," said Council's daughter Spring. "I can go in an find Mama Dip's Chicken or I can cook Mama Dip's Cornbread, then that's her. Even though she's not here, she left a part of her with us and that was cooking."

She has written two noteworthy books: "Mama Dip's Kitchen" and "Mama Dip's Family Cookbook."



To celebrate 2018, ABC11 got an in-depth look at how the crew at Mama Dip's like to ring in the new year.



The funeral will be held Sunday, May 27.

The family has changed the service's location; ABC11 will update the address when a new location is selected.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodchapel hill newscelebrity deathsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Mexican restaurant Frida's Patio opens in Cary
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News