Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America

When it comes to favorite fast-food joints, consumers can't stop clucking about Chick-fil-A.

According to America's Best Customer Service 2019 report by Newsweek, Chick-fil-A has been rated best fast food customer service in America.

The next two restaurants in the ranks were Sonic Drive-In in second place and Arby's in third.

Their results were based on a number of factors including more than 130,000 customer evaluations. Statista and Newsweek said they also used information from categories like customer focus, quality communication, accessibility, and technical competence.

