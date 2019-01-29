ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --A Jones County Sheriff's deputy was "at a loss" when he saw what was written on his Bojangles' Bo-Berry Biscuit.
Deputy Daniel Pridgen said he grabbed a bite to eat in uniform at a Bojangles' in Richlands, according to WCTI.
One of the two Bo-Berry Biscuits Pridgen ordered had the letters "FU" written in icing, which Pridgen said he didn't notice until getting home.
Pridgen posted the photo on Facebook with a status reading, "I am literally at a loss. How professional Bojangles! It took you 25 minutes to make my food, and as I stand there and wait patiently (in uniform) while my other food is getting cold, this is the thanks I get from the lovely staff of Bojangles in Richlands. Pure hatred, I appreciate it, unfortunately I didn't notice until I got home to eat."
RELATED: Bojangles' sold: NC-based restaurant announces plans to sell
"The management assured me that they had a zero tolerance for things such as this, and that the person(s) who done it would be terminated.," Pridgen said in a statement to to WCTI.
"Bojangles' and Tands inc. have done an admirable job handling the situation expeditiously. Their due diligence is greatly appreciated. Thank you," Pridgen said on his Facebook page.
The employee allegedly responsible has not been identified.