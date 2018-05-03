FOOD & DRINK

'Diet vodka' could soon hit store shelves

EMBED </>More Videos

Diet vodka could soon hit store shelves (KTRK)

By
Some are calling it a new diet vodka and it just hit store shelves. There is one small thing though -- you can't technically call it vodka.

Ketel One is hoping to entice health-conscious people with its new 'Botanical.'

It's a new low-proof, low-carb, and in some cases, no-carb drink that has 30 percent alcohol by volume and is labeled 'made with vodka.'

However, real vodka needs to have at least 37.5% of alcohol.

Ketel One hopes the lower calorie count and zero carbs will help win over millennials who they say are trying to drink less. The price for Botanical starts around $25, which is about the same as traditional vodka.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodalcoholdrinkingdietdietingbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Mexican restaurant Frida's Patio opens in Cary
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News