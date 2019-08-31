Food & Drink

Do you hear that sizzle? It's International Bacon Day!

And Americans really love their bacon.

On average a person in the U.S. will eat 18 pounds of bacon per year.

About 65-percent of Americans say bacon should be the national food, but plenty of other countries love it too!

For example, the classic English breakfast always includes British bacon called a "rasher."

In Germany, bacon is called "speck."

And in Italy, it is known as "pancetta."
